Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after buying an additional 131,529 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,202,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 87,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

