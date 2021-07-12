Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $143.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.10 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $6,129,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,998,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,583,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,052 shares of company stock valued at $27,307,427. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

