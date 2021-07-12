Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 600 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 166,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $460.77 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $455.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

