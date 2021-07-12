Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,600 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cummins by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after buying an additional 246,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,808,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $242.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.76 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

