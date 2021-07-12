Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,372,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,883,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $61.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

