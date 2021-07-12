Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 4,600 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.38.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

