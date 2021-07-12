Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 2,100 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 614.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $235,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $116.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.25. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.