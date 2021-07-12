First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 2,725 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.74. 1,576,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,606,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $349.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

