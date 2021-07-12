First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 19,600 Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication makes up about 1.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 5.66% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 39.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GIFI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,631. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $5.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $58.95 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Heo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,991.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

