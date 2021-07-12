First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $308,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 97,687 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 211,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000.

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.12. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

