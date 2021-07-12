First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) CFO Sells $252,105.07 in Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) CFO David L. Gamsey sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $252,105.07.

Shares of FA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,682. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

