Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

FC stock opened at C$15.07 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$10.65 and a 1-year high of C$15.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$465.53 million and a PE ratio of 16.29.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.48 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.9900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

In related news, Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$42,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$154,875. Also, Senior Officer Boris Baril sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$236,800. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,265 in the last three months.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

