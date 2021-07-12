Financial Review: Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) vs. Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

This table compares Karat Packaging and Armstrong Flooring’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Armstrong Flooring $584.80 million 0.23 -$63.60 million N/A N/A

Karat Packaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Armstrong Flooring.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Karat Packaging and Armstrong Flooring, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00 Armstrong Flooring 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karat Packaging currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.57%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Armstrong Flooring.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and Armstrong Flooring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A Armstrong Flooring -3.90% -22.66% -10.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Karat Packaging beats Armstrong Flooring on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.