Financial Analysis: Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) & Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00 Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 0 0 1.88

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.71, indicating a potential upside of 21.82%. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 443.18%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apartment Investment and Management $151.45 million 7.11 -$5.04 million N/A N/A

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apartment Investment and Management.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Apartment Investment and Management N/A 0.45% 0.12%

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Dream Industrial REIT's objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

