Feathercoin Price Reaches $0.0210 on Top Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $3,791.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

