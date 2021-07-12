F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $880.00

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 880 ($11.50) and last traded at GBX 870.92 ($11.38), with a volume of 19386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878 ($11.47).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 846.80. The stock has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

In related news, insider Francesca Ecsery purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 857 ($11.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.60 ($6,494.12).

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

