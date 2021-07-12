FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $47.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in FB Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in FB Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

