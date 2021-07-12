Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,235 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.61.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,604,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,869,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,700 shares of company stock worth $10,143,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

