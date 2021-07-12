Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $38,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,268,870 shares of company stock valued at $736,642,928. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $352.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.80. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $998.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

