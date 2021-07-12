Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 45.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 886,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,839 shares during the period. Exact Sciences comprises approximately 1.7% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $116,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.95.

Shares of EXAS traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,235. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.49. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

