Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post sales of $216.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $220.60 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $238.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $867.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.40 million to $878.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $989.62 million, with estimates ranging from $976.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

EVH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,282. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,700 shares of company stock worth $1,754,650. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

