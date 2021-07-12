EverQuote, Inc. (NYSE:EVER) CFO Sells $208,465.25 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NYSE:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $208,465.25.

EverQuote stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.49. 66,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,222. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

