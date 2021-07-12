Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Everi has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Everi will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Everi from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

