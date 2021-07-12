Everex (EVX) Price Tops $0.35

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Everex coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $150,285.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.98 or 0.00899892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005467 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

