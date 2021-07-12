Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EUXTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Euronext in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EUXTF stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $95.05 and a fifty-two week high of $122.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.08.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

