Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 46.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

