ESBC (ESBC) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $410,957.86 and approximately $37,864.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,958,920 coins and its circulating supply is 28,679,586 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

