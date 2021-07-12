Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.95

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.95 and last traded at $78.92, with a volume of 5355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.54.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

