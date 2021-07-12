Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 703,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 80,369 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 75,350 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.00 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

