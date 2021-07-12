Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 703,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 80,369 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 75,350 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.00 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35.
Several analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
Equity Commonwealth Profile
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
