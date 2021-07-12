Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNOG. Benchmark lowered their price target on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

GNOG stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 10.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

