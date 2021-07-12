Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,783,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after buying an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,454,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,805,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after buying an additional 147,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.51. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

