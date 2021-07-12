Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $230,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,169 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 96.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $82.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

