Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

