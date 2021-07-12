Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILT opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

