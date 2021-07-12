Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLHY opened at $24.86 on Monday. Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64.

