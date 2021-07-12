Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

GMVHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. AlphaValue raised Entain to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

GMVHF traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785. Entain has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.93.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

