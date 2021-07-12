Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 113,438 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

