Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 102.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Endava were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,246,000 after buying an additional 157,679 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $118.63 on Monday. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.73.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.