Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 349,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,082. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.