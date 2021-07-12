eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $15,340.30 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 4,285 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $15,340.30. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EMAN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.01. 7,679 shares of the stock traded hands.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.