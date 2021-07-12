EcoR1 Capital LLC Trims Position in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

EcoR1 Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,500 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 0.56% of LifeSci Acquisition II worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,002,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in LifeSci Acquisition II by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 512,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in LifeSci Acquisition II by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 438,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSAQ opened at $10.05 on Monday. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

