EcoR1 Capital LLC Trims Position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

EcoR1 Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910,557 shares during the quarter. Applied Molecular Transport comprises 0.5% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,265. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

