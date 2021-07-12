EcoR1 Capital LLC Purchases 475,000 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Nurix Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.8% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 4.55% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $62,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $347,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $299,051. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $24.75 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

