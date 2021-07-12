EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SATS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

SATS opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 487.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 55,427 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

