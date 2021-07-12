EchoLink Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $856,202.59 and approximately $60,495.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00052994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.02 or 0.00896272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005397 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

