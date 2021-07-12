easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

easyJet stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.99.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

