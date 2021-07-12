EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.50

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.50 and last traded at $172.48, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.06.

EGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $60,038,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after buying an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.