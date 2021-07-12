Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $11.04. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 1,939 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $557,500.00. 52.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $896.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 968,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 158,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.