e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to report sales of $79.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.44 million to $80.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $64.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $351.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $356.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $379.43 million, with estimates ranging from $368.90 million to $393.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $48,814.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,160 shares of company stock worth $7,003,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 219,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

