Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:DBF)

Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited (ASX:DBF) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56.

About Duxton Broadacre Farms

Duxton Broadacre Farms Limited primarily engages in the sowing and harvesting of dryland and irrigated crops in Australia. The company is also involved in the infrastructure maintenance and upgrade; trading and breeding of livestock; and sale of grains, pulses, and lucerne. Its products include hay, oils, cotton, mungbean, chickpea, wheat, barley, and canola, as well as cattle, sheep, and wool.

